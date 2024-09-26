N.S. elementary student treated after coming in contact with needle near school

A Lower Sackville, N.S., elementary student came into contact with a needle near her school earlier this week.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said the student found the needle near Sycamore Lane Elementary around 4 p.m. on Monday. She reported it to an administrator at the school and RCMP later conducted a sweep of the area.

Dawn Chisholm, a Lower Sackville resident, said she has found hundreds of needles in the region.

“I spoke with (the student’s) mother and she is doing vaccines and treatments and she was in the hospital at the time and will continue to get these vaccines and treatments to prevent HIV and hepatitis,” Chisholm said.

“I have been telling politicians it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of now.”

The RCMP advises people who find needles on public property to not touch them and call 311. Needles on private property will need to be disposed of by the owner.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.