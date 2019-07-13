

THE CANADIAN PRESS





The Nova Scotia Health Authority says an emergency department and office will temporarily close because of a lack of doctors.

The authority says the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital's emergency centre will close on Monday.

This is the second time the department shut down, after it closed for the same reason on Friday.

The authority says that people in need of urgent medical care should call 911.

It says a family doctor should be contacted in non-urgent medical situations.