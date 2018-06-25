

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia government is expected to announce the closures of two hospitals in Cape Breton today.

CTV Atlantic has learned the province will be closing the Northside General Hospital and New Waterford Consolidated Hospital. Reports indicate the facilities will be replaced with community health centres without emergency rooms.

The government is also expected to announce the expansion of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and Glace Bay Hospital.

Dr. Margaret Fraser, the chair of the Cape Breton Medical Staff Association, told CTV Atlantic she was given 12-hours’ notice about Monday’s announcement and that the association was not consulted by the province.

Tammy Martin, the NDP MLA for Cape Breton Centre, says she is “appalled” the government is closing emergency rooms while the province faces what she says is a health-care crisis.

“Cape Bretoners have been sounding the alarm about potential permanent closures for over a year, but the Liberals have refused to be honest in the media or the legislature about their plans,” said Martin in a news release.



“We need to be investing in health care for all people when and where they need it, not cutting and centralizing services."

She added that residents of North Sydney and New Waterford “deserve to be able to go to an emergency room in their community.”

The government previously announced that Premier Stephen McNeil and Janet Knox, the president and CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, would be making an announcement about a health-care investment in Sydney Monday morning.