N.S. extending its COVID-19 restrictions for two weeks, three new deaths reported Wednesday

Nova Scotia health officials reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Those deaths involve:

a woman in her 80s in the Central Zone

a man in his 80s in the Central Zone

a man in his 90s in the Eastern Zone

According to the province's COVID-19 online dashboard, there have been 139 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED FOR TWO WEEKS

Premier Tim Houston said the province is extending its current provincewide COVID-19 public health restrictions until Feb. 14 in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the Omicron wave on Dec. 8, 2021, Nova Scotia has reported 369 hospitalizations and 30 deaths related to the virus.

"We need these restrictions to continue a little longer while we continue to have high hospitalization numbers driven by the Omicron variant," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

"By continuing to limit activities in our communities, we're helping limit the spread to protect our vulnerable populations, keep schools open and keep our healthcare system running. We'll continue to monitor closely and recognizing the importance of activities like sports, arts and culture to mental and physical health, we will open those activities sooner if possible."

A full list of current restrictions can be found online.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Since Tuesday, public health says there have been 16 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 and five discharges.

Currently, there are a total of 312 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Health officials say 91 of those in hospital were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

There are also two additional groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19, which include:

100 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

121 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

Of the 91 people admitted to hospital due to COVID-19:

15 are in intensive care

the age range is from six to 100

the average age is 67

the average length of stay in hospital is 7.3 days

88 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 91 people admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 is as follows:

18 (19.8 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

53 (58.2 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

three (3.3 per cent) are partially vaccinated

17 (18.7 per cent) are unvaccinated

"It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated," reads a release from public health.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 2,064,132 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 91 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 83.4 per cent have received their second dose.

Public health says 46.8 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and seven per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

CASES AND TESTING

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,602 tests. An additional 346 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

The new case numbers by zone are as follows:

164 cases in Central Zone

56 cases in Eastern Zone

35 cases in Northern Zone

91 cases in Western Zone

As of Wednesday, there are an estimated 4,353 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The province did not provide the number of recoveries on Wednesday.

LONG-TERM CARE OUTBREAKS

Nova Scotia Health (NSHA) is reporting three new COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals.

Those outbreaks include:

Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax

Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax

Digby General Hospital in Digby

The health authority says there are less than five patients at each facility who have tested positive.

NSHA is also reporting additional cases related to outbreaks at two hospitals, which includes:

one additional patient in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at the Abbie J. Lane Memorial building of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening cough, or who has two or more of the following symptoms, needs to self-isolate and take an online COVID-19 self-assessment test, or call 811, to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: