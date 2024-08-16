N.S. families on income assistance to get assistance for school supplies costs

Families in Nova Scotia that are on income assistance will receive a little extra to help with the cost of school supplies this year.

Parents with children between the ages of five and 19 will get their increase attached to their regular income assistance payment at the end of the month. The benefit also includes four-year-olds who are attending pre-primary in the fall.

“Affordability is an issue for many Nova Scotia families, and additional costs like school supplies, shoes and clothes create even more financial pressure – not to mention stress,” said Minister of Community Services, Brendan Maguire.

“A larger, one-time payment for the upcoming school year will help offset some of those costs for our clients, so they can focus on getting their children off to school.”

In the announcement on Friday, the government says the payments for children ages 13-18 will increase to $200 from $160. Payments for children aged five to 12 will increase to $100 from $80, while parents of children who turn four by the end of 2024 and are eligible for pre-primary will now get a payment of $100.

The Nova Scotia Government is spending around $410,000 for the payments. Around 8,500 children are eligible, including 3,000 children between the ages of 13-18, around 4,700 children aged five to 12, and 800 eligible four-year-olds.

No application is needed for the increase, as it is included on August 29 income assistance payments.

