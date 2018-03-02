

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia family is still waiting for answers 13 years after the death of a young girl.

Three-year-old Samantha Mercer died after she sustained a significant brain injury in her home in March 2005. Her grandmother Shannon says the family has still not received the justice they’ve sought out.

"You'll never know what it's like until you have to live it yourself ,” Mercer says. “You can't bring her back and we're trying to fight justice for this little girl, that's all we want."

Terry Dean Allen, the boyfriend of Samantha’s mother, was charged with manslaughter in her death. He testified that she fell down the stairs. A judge acquitted him at trial, saying the Crown failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In 2016, an independent judicial review found police botched the investigation. But the report indicates that wouldn't have changed the legal outcome.

The family says they still have not received an apology from the Truro Police Service.

"We need a lawyer, just to sit down for an hour even, and tell us what we have because we don't understand any of it," says Samantha’s great aunt Debbie Dalrymple.

In a statement to CTV News, Truro's deputy police chief Dave MacNeil said, "We want to confirm our heartfelt best wishes to the mercer family and hope they can find healing in the aftermath of this tragedy."

The family says they need legal advice to continue, but are still paying a lawyer more than $20,000 for work leading up to the judicial inquiry.

"To go through it every year. On March 1, you sit there, you know the times, you know what phone calls are coming in, there was nobody there for my family," Shannon Mercer says.

The Mercer family says they won’t stop fighting until someone is held accountable for the death of little Samantha.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.