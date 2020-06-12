UPPER HAMMONDS PLAINS, N.S. -- Martin David's family is desperate for answers after he went to work and ended up in hospital on life support.

"My Dad was an amazing father. He was an amazing husband and he was a great soul," said Martin David Jr. "He would do absolutely anything for his family and for his boys."

David went to work at The Brick in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax on Tuesday morning, but he failed to return home.

For more than a full day, David's family says they had no idea where he was.

They later discovered that he had been taken to hospital, where he was on life support.

"We need some answers to what happened to him," said Marty David, Martin David's father. "He was missing for almost 30 hours and we didn't know exactly where he was."

Marty David says he got a phone call from the QEII Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday, informing him that his son was in the hospital.

"When he was put in that ambulance and the family not contacted by his employer, what happened there? Something drastically happened and we need to know to have some answers," he said.

Martin David's family believes he fell at work and suffered head trauma, leaving the 47-year-old father of four, brain dead.

But the company he worked for disputes that.

"I have reviewed the video footage of Martin's fall, and he did have his leg slip between the dock and the truck, however he was able to brace himself on the floor with his arm. There was no head contact," said Gregory P. Nakonechny, a lawyer for The Brick.

"Although he was at the workplace when his condition worsened, it does not, at this time, appear that his death was caused by any incident at the workplace. An investigation is proceeding and The Brick is cooperating with health and safety officers.

"I worked at The Brick with my father for over a year. I know that they have all of the surveillance equipment necessary to make sure that we're doing our job properly, all the due diligence is going accordingly, so, it's a simple five-minute video clip of what happened to my Dad," said Martin David Jr.

David's family also wants to know why they weren't contacted when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The company says it did attempt to contact David's emergency contact, however, he didn't have his emergency contact information completed, current and accurate. The company says it was also in contact with the hospital after his visit and was told his condition was stable.

"They've called when he didn't show up, or he was out with a back injury. They called wanting to know where he was. But for somebody to have a head injury like this and for them not to call, there is a big problem here. There is a big problem," said Shaelene Himmelman, Martin David Sr.'s sister.

"So, I'm very disgusted and I want answers to what happened to my brother."

The Department of Labour and Advanced Education says it is investigating a workplace incident that occurred on Tuesday at a worksite on Chain Lake Drive.