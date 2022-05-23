N.S. family displaced following house fire Monday

A family of six have been temporarily displaced after a fire caused damage to their home in Sipekne'katik First Nation, N.S., Monday morning.

Officials responded to the scene on Poplar Street around 10:30 a.m. Though no serious injuries have been reported, members of the Canadian Red Cross say a man was treated in hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

The Sipekne'katik Band Council have arranged housing for the couple and their four children, and volunteers have assisted with basic needs such as clothes and food.