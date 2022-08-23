N.S. family doctor of 43 years says the province's doctor shortage is not surprising
A Nova Scotia doctor of 43 years says the province's shortage of family doctors is an issue decades in the making -- made more acute by an aging population.
Dr. George Burden was "at the tender age of 23" when he fell in love with family medicine, but he says he's not surprised that the province is struggling to find enough primary care doctors.
"Family practice is the best, you get to build such good relationships when you're in an area for some time," he said in a recent interview. "People almost consider you part of the family."
The dynamics of family medicine have changed significantly over his career because of the rise in the average age of patients, Burden said.
"Back 40 years ago, about one patient in 20 was over 65, so my patient encounters were quicker with far less paperwork," Burden said. "As people get older, there are much more complex things going on."
According to a 2021 Statistics Canada report, there are nearly 216,000 Nova Scotians 65 and older, representing more than 21 per cent of the population.
"This group takes up most of my time, leaving little availability for acute issues, which often end up in the ER, clogging up (ER doctors') ability to deal with more serious emergencies," he said.
Burden cares for about 2,000 patients in Elmsdale, a village in central Nova Scotia, where he's been practising for his entire career. Late last month, Burden was struck by a car at a crosswalk, which he said gave him "a wake-up call" and pushed him toward retirement.
"I was lying on the ground looking up from the underside of the car, with a tire about a foot from my head, and I kind of had a revelation," he said, adding that he hopes to spend more time with family and his grandson overseas.
He also suffered injuries to his wrist and thumb in the accident, which he said made work more challenging and contributed to his decision to retire this winter.
Burden says he'll retire at the end of January, and he has told his patients to join the province's Need a Family Practice registry, where more than 105,000 Nova Scotians were registered as needing a primary care physician as of Aug. 1.
The doctor said Nova Scotia's current shortage of physicians can be traced back to the 1991 national Barer-Stoddart report, which was commissioned by the federal government. The report said there were too many doctors graduating from medical school in Canada and it recommended reducing enrolment and lowering the ratio of physicians to patients.
"A lot of governments grabbed onto it as an excuse to basically get rid of a lot of doctors, which they did by cutting medical school enrolments, which usually shows its effect about 10 years later," Burden said.
Around the same time the Barer-Stoddart report came out, Nova Scotia froze physician fees, Burden said, which "meant about a 30 per cent cut in pay all of a sudden." That decision led to many of Burden's colleagues leaving the province, he said, adding that some went to the United States and to other provinces.
Burden doesn't have anyone ready to take over his practice, though not for lack of trying. In 2020, Burden said, he began mentoring a doctor who was working on certifying her international medical training to practise in Nova Scotia. He had hoped to work with her for a year or so before she took over his patients.
"But she is still no closer to getting approval two years later," he said.
Burden said he would like to see the province speed up the process for doctor licensing and certification in Nova Scotia.
But he is encouraged by the province's progress in supporting collaborative-care clinics like his and by the new rural doctor medical school seats Nova Scotia announced in May. That program established five new medical school seats for students who will agree to work in a rural family practice for five years after graduation.
"You'll get them in with the community, and it'll happen with them as it happened with me, which is they'll fall in love with the community and maybe they'll keep the practice going," he said.
"There's not anything that I would have traded it for because of the wonderful relationship I've had with my patients over the years."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce
On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
Victims of fatal crash at West Vancouver wedding identified as 2 women in 60s
Two women in their 60s died Saturday after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver, B.C., and another seven people remain in hospital, according to an update from police.
Anti-mandate protesters converge on New Zealand Parliament
About 2,000 protesters upset with the government's pandemic response converged Tuesday on New Zealand's Parliament -- but there was no repeat of the occupation six months ago in which protesters camped on Parliament grounds for more than three weeks.
Feds won't extend bilingualism bonus to employees who speak an Indigenous language
The federal Treasury Board says it has no plans to expand a bonus, now paid to employees who speak English and French, to those who know an Indigenous language.
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sign hydrogen deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the German chancellor are visiting the western Newfoundland town of Stephenville later today, where they're set to sign a green energy deal.
U.S. lawmakers, advocates pushing Ottawa to eliminate ArriveCan, open Nexus offices
The Canadian American Business Council's new campaign calls on Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app, a mandatory pre-screening tool for visitors to Canada, and to tackle the backlog plaguing the Canada-U.S. trusted-traveller system known as Nexus.
Toronto
-
'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first
Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but the province saw a drop in those deaths this past March, newly released data shows.
-
Male driver dead, another injured following collision in North York
A male driver has died and another has been transported to hospital following a serious collision in North York.
-
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
Calgary
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeast
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's northeast Monday evening.
-
Construction worker struck by vehicle in Cochrane
Mounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
Montreal
-
Coroner investigating after 2 Inuk women fatally struck in Montreal while staying at health centre
Quebec's Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of two Inuk women who were killed on Montreal highways in the space of two days. Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre after travelling south from northern Inuit communities.
-
'Exceptional' number of South Shore noise complaints following Rammstein concert
A stream of noise complaints was sent to Montreal's South Shore following Sunday night's Rammstein concert at Parc Jean Drapeau.
-
Canadians who speak both English and French have higher salaries: census data
Canadians who speak both English and French make more money, according to Statistics Canada census data published last week.
Edmonton
-
'Extremely frustrated': Councillors want better green space maintenance next summer
While councillors were initially set to discuss a potential cosmetic pesticides ban in Edmonton, the conversation morphed into concerns about how green spaces in the city are maintained.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
-
On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce
On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.
Northern Ontario
-
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
-
Feds won't extend bilingualism bonus to employees who speak an Indigenous language
The federal Treasury Board says it has no plans to expand a bonus, now paid to employees who speak English and French, to those who know an Indigenous language.
-
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
London
-
'An opportunity lost': Did councillors bargain hard enough for affordable units in massive development?
A residential mega-development in south London divided members of the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) on Monday about whether to play hardball over the amount of affordable housing units.
-
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt found guilty of assaulting 82-year-old man
Herbert Hildebrandt has been found guilty of one count of assault, stemming from a December 2020 altercation between Hildebrandt and then 82-year-old Jack Dykxhoorn. Justice Mark Poland made the ruling today in a St. Thomas, Ont. court against the 38-year-old son of Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
-
Feud shaping up in RM of St. Andrews' race for mayor
A race for mayor is shaping up in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews between the incumbent who was stripped of some key duties by her own council, and one of the councillors who had voted to remove the duties from her.
-
Feds won't extend bilingualism bonus to employees who speak an Indigenous language
The federal Treasury Board says it has no plans to expand a bonus, now paid to employees who speak English and French, to those who know an Indigenous language.
Ottawa
-
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
-
Man killed at Trail Road landfill died after fall, ministry says
A man killed at the city of Ottawa’s landfill on Saturday died after a fall, the province’s ministry of labour says.
-
Here's when gasoline prices will drop 6 cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop on Wednesday to the lowest level since February.
Saskatoon
-
'A happy spirit’: Mother of missing Rosthern teen pleading for safe return
The mother of a missing 15-year-old boy from Rosthern says she is having a hard time keeping it together as family and friends continue search efforts.
-
‘It’s not a healthy system’: former student critical of Legacy Christian Academy curriculum
Victoria Reid attended Legacy Christian Academy, formerly Christian Centre Academy, from 1996 to 2004, and recalls the learning process to be vastly different from anything else she’s experienced.
-
$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall
The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 "affordability" tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.
Vancouver
-
Poverty, pavement, isolation: A closer look at B.C. heat deaths
CTV News has learned more about the neighbourhoods and communities where a combination of poverty, scant tree coverage and isolation contributed to the deaths of hundreds of British Columbians during record-breaking heat in 2021.
-
Vancouver seeing spike in serious and fatal police-involved incidents, watchdog says
As a provincial watchdog probes a police-involved death in Vancouver, the Independent Investigations Office says the incident in the Downtown Eastside is one of an unprecedented number of serious and fatal incidents in British Columbia this year.
-
Murder charges announced in double homicide in Surrey
Homicide investigators say a man in his 20s has been charged weeks after a shooting that left two dead in Surrey, B.C.
Regina
-
$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall
The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 "affordability" tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.
-
'My confidence is a little bit down right now': Riders' Fajardo will return as starting QB against Lions
Cody Fajardo will be the Roughriders starting quarterback this week when they take on the B.C. Lions. Fajardo was pulled in last week’s game just before halftime and backup Mason Fine finished the game.
-
Man arrested, firearms seized after incident Sunday afternoon: Regina police
A 22-year-old Regina man is facing a long list of charges after an incident on Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police officer committed discreditable conduct while in Vancouver, OPCC report says
The B.C. Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) has found that a Victoria police officer committed discreditable conduct while off-duty during a trip to Vancouver in 2018. The discreditable conduct involved a sexual encounter between the officer and an acquaintance where the consent of the encounter was questionable.
-
DFO fines B.C. man $12K for sailing and diving too close to orcas
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) recently served a $12,000 fine to a B.C. man for getting too close to orcas, the largest fine of this type to ever be handed out in Canada. The commercial diver was in the area when a pod of seven Northern Resident Killer Whales swam by Prince Rupert, B.C., on April 25, 2020.
-
Unique 'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Victoria
Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may be excited to learn that a new Airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment from the show has opened in Victoria, B.C. The suite, called "The One with the Purple Apartment," is located in a heritage building in the downtown core.