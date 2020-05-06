GLACE BAY, N.S. -- The family of a young Nova Scotia girl who died of a rare disease is paying tribute on the anniversary of her death.

Jaycee Tracey, of Glace Bay, N.S., died suddenly on May 6, 2019 from meningococcal septicemia -- a rare infection in the bloodstream caused by the same bacteria that can lead to meningitis.

“It's the worst day of my life. It's the day we lost Jaycee Tracey to meningococcal septicemia,” says the girl’s mother, Allison Kendall.

Jaycee’s family continues to work towards raising awareness about the disease that took her life.

“There are vaccinations; some vaccinations are provincially-funded and others aren't,” says Kendall.

“Just to let parents knows there are vaccinations out there, even though you have to pay for it, it will save your child's life.”

Jaycee’s loved ones will take a moment to pay tribute to the little girl on the anniversary of her death.

“We will all go out on our door steps at 8:30 tonight with a candle and have a moment of silence in Jaycee's memory,” says her grandmother, Carol Boutilier.

Family and friends are wearing pink -- Jaycee's favourite colour -- in her honour and others have posted tributes online.

“I'll never forget her. She was just so kind and happy,” says Kendall. “She is my little princess and the prettiest little girl. That's how I'll always remember my Jaycee.”

Jaycee's memory lives on through the Jay It Forward Society, formed to raise money for research into meningococcal disease.