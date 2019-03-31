

CTV Atlantic





Amy Whipple has her hands full at Free Bird Bay Farm, and there’s a lot to be done in the run of an average day.

“6:07 a.m. to be exact, I get up, sometimes have a quick cup of coffee, sometimes I don’t, but I’m out here and everyone’s yelling to be fed,” says Whipple of her morning routine.

And that routine recently got a lot busier. The Port Lorne, N.S. farmer got a big surprise when her nanny goat Ivy gave birth to quadruplets on March 27.

“I got my slippers on, and ran back out before bed, and she was having quadruplets!” exclaims Whipple.

While it is common for goats to have twins or even triplets, quadruplets are pretty rare.

“It’s special because they’re all alive and healthy,” explains Whipple. “Stillborn is quote common with quadruplets, but we’re quite blessed to have them all okay.”

George, Hattie, Tilly and Claire are all happy and healthy, and mom Ivy is a natural.

“I’m keeping a close eye because there’s four, so sometimes you might have to bring a couple in and bottle feed them or supplement them with formula if they’re not thriving, but they’re all doing okay.”

“I started with a couple of chickens, now look,” laughs Whipple, pointing to the steadily increasing number of barnyard animals on her farm.

Amy says her youngest son Coady James has been pitching in with the newborns too.

“He helps with everything. Feeding all the animals, cleaning, and collecting eggs. He’s hands-on, he helps with literally everything,” says Whipple.

And while things can get a little bit hectic on the farm, especially at feeding time, Amy says she is grateful for her busy life.

“We’re very blessed to be able to do this,” says Whipple. “To raise our kids on the farm and all of these experiences, it’s just wonderful. I absolutely love it, the busier the better!”

And her family won’t be getting any more rest anytime soon. Her second goat Halo is ready to go into labour any day now!

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Eilish Bonang.