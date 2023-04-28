N.S., federal government join forces to increase mental health supports in areas affected by 2020 mass shooting

The Nova Scotia and federal governments say they are spending $18 million dollars to address immediate mental health and grief support needs for Nova Scotia communities affected by the 2020 mass shooting.

The money includes funding to send new mental health outreach staff to Truro, N.S., on Monday, and a mobile team in rural areas starting Saturday, May 6.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon by Nova Scotia’s Minister in charge of the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, Brian Comer, along with the federal Minister of Mental Health, Carolyn Bennett, who joined by video conference.

Officials say the province and Ottawa are each contributing $9 million over two years.

Creating a plan to address the unmet mental health needs of residents affected by the tragedy was a recommendation of the Mass Casualty Commission, which called on the province to do so by May 1.

This is a developing story. More to come…