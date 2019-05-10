

A number of fire crews are battling a blaze at a landfill in Chester, N.S.

Staff members spotted flames when they arrived at the Kaizer Meadow Landfill around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Six fire departments responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The Municipality of Chester says the fire is under control but still burning.

Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the landfill is secured and the fire is extinguished.

The landfill is closed to the public but waste collection will proceed as scheduled.