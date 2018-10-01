

A firefighter says he is shaken up after he had a close call with a downed power line while fighting a house fire in Three Mile Plains, N.S.

Crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Mountain Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 36-year-old firefighter from Brooklyn, N.S. was helping fight the fire when he stepped in a puddle near a downed power line at the scene.

He can be seen on video falling to the ground. His helmet falls off and he quickly scrambles to get up as his fellow firefighters rush to his side.

Power crews arrived to shut off the power a short time later.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution, but he was released a few hours later.

He told CTV Atlantic he’s fine physically, but he admitted to being shaken up.

The two-bedroom home was destroyed, leaving one man homeless.

There is no word on a cause at this time.