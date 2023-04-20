N.S. fisher goes to court to reopen eel fishery closed by Ottawa after violence
A commercial fisher in Nova Scotia's lucrative baby eel fishery is seeking to have a court quash a federal order shutting down the Maritime season.
The federal Fisheries Department last week closed the elver fishery in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick for 45 days to conserve the stock from poachers.
In response, Wine Harbour Fisheries asked the Federal Court of Canada on Wednesday to review the government's decision.
The company's lawyer, Michel Samson, says the closure is arbitrary and that it has had a devastating impact on his clients and their workers.
Samson says Wine Harbour Fisheries was only able to land 33 kilograms of a quota of 1,032 kilograms before the closure went into effect.
The Fisheries Department has said the closure was necessary following complaints about violence and intimidation linked to poaching.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023.
