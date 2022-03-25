N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he attempts to ferry refugees to safety

Lex Brukovskiy, a Nova Scotia lobster fisherman from Meteghan, N.S., who spent his childhood in Ukraine, has returned to the war-ravaged nation with funds to assist refugees and children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Lex Brukovskiy, a Nova Scotia lobster fisherman from Meteghan, N.S., who spent his childhood in Ukraine, has returned to the war-ravaged nation with funds to assist refugees and children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island