N.S. fisherman walks for days to escape Ukrainian city under siege
A lobster fisherman from southwest Nova Scotia walked for two days to escape a Ukrainian city under siege.
Lex Brukovskiy spoke with CTV News from Western Ukraine Wednesday. On the weekend, he was hiding in a bomb shelter in Chernihiv, unable to leave with a van full of people desperate to get shuttled to safety.
The last bridge out had been bombed — other roads were cut off.
Five or six days passed, Brukovskiy said he felt useless in a bomb shelter, where he had to take from others to feed himself.
He and the evacuation team he entered Chernihiv with left their vans behind — setting off on foot.
“We took a huge risk going through where he went,” he said. “Where I passed, there were still bodies there that people can’t get to.”
Brukovskiy didn’t want to share specific details of the route his team took, but he did say it’s hardly worth the risk, and would be very dangerous for children to escape that way.
“I think right now in the situation that they’re in, they’re probably safer in a bomb shelter than doing what I did to leave the city,” he said.
Brukovskiy spent one night sleeping at a military base. On his journey, he saw fields with unexploded rockets sticking out of the ground.
He attempted to leave Chernihiv four times by van, but each time shelling stopped him. Even a quick drive through the city for supplies meant jumping out of the van three times to avoid being struck.
“Walking down the street is extremely dangerous there,” he said. “Unless you’re in a bomb shelter you just never know where the shelling is going to come from and where it’s going to hit.”
Much of Chernihiv is without running water and power, including a hospital where Brukovskiy said more than 40 people need surgery. Taking the patients to another city is not an option.
“The situation is very critical,” he said.
He’s still in contact with the evacuees he was assigned to bring to safety and hopes to be able to help from where he is now and soon, return to get them out.
“We’re still trying to deliver aid,” he said. “And we’re still trying to get the people out. We’re working on it non-stop, trying to find corridors and trying to find ways to get people out without them getting hurt or killed. “
Brukovskiy also wants the world to do more to help Ukraine.
“I feel like at least if NATO or somebody could close the skies to at least stop the air raids,” he said.
He’s been collecting donations online in order to buy supplies that are needed.
Brukovskiy said a girls’ hockey team in Nova Scotia organized a game to raise money to send to Ukraine.
“I always share that with people here to show them that people around the world care and that they’re with us, that they’re with Ukraine.”
