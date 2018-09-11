

CTV Atlantic





Three fishermen from Cape Breton were rescued by the crew of a Marine Atlantic ferry after their boat caught fire.

A spokesperson for Marine Atlantic says a distress call came in around 10 p.m. Monday.

The MV Leif Ericson switched course and responded to the vessel, which was 50 miles south of Port aux Basques, N.L.

The captain and two crew members were in the water and their boat was on fire when the ferry arrived.

One man was taken to hospital in Newfoundland and later released.

The MV Leif Ericson returned to North Sydney around 1 p.m. Tuesday with the three fishermen on board.

The fishing boat is based out of Cape Breton’s We'koqma'q First Nation.