N.S. flooding: Bedford families struggle to rebuild amid mold, insurance worries
Families in the Bedford, N.S., area are still grappling with cleaning up their homes more than a week after devastating floods struck the province.
Sabah Al-Alam’s returned home after the flood to find his basement floor covered in mud and debris. It’s also cluttered with damaged and destroyed furniture, appliances and kids’ toys.
The air in his home is thick and a rancid smell lingers in the air caused by mold and mildew buildup.
Al-Alam says the house is uninhabitable.
“We have two kids. We have a two-and-a-half-year old and special needs 13-year old that we had to carry out of the water,” he said. “We have nowhere to go. We are staying with somebody that has a one-bedroom in Halifax.”
Al-Alam’s basement was covered by six-feet of water and expects all the drywall, ceiling, insulation, and electrical wires will need to be removed and replaced.
He said he contacted his insurance company, but it took several days before he received a response. However, even now, he is unsure of what is covered and what is not.
“There is no one word that can describe it. It’s frustrating, it’s worrying, it’s the uncertainty [of] what are we doing [and] where are we going.”
In his backyard, the swing set his daughters once used is covered in dust and is falling apart with tires and a thick plastic tarp surrounding it.
A motorcycle Al-Alam bought days before the historic rainfall was damaged by the flood, along with all three of his vehicles, including the one his family used to leave their home.
He said he and his family are also traumatized by that day.
He says he remembers running out of the house with his wife, carrying their daughters and running to their car, which was several inches below water.
Al-Alam said the car slipped several times while they tried to get out of their community on Union Street.
“My daughter is scared to go into the shower. She closes her eyes and ears. They ask about their toys and I think, I don’t know what to tell you kids.”
Al-Alam’s neighbour spent the week ripping out their own floorboards. Despite fanning and dehumidifying their basement, mold is already covering their walls.
“At the moment, we’re tearing everything ourselves because we haven’t had anyone help us yet,” said Valerie Delorey.
Delorey has been helping her father who owns the home.
Along with the cleanup, they have had to sort through damaged personal belongings and memories of growing up in the house.
Delorey said it has been difficult for her father who lost his wife just a few years ago to lose many of their photo albums. He was also just months away from paying off his mortgage.
She said it has been a very stressful experience.
“Trying to live normal lives on top of it, trying to work and being here to do this and support my dad.”
Similar to Al-Alam, Delorey said she is still unsure of what her insurance will cover.
“We have a 50,000 [dollar] deductible, but that’s not enough.”
While families try and salvage their homes, the floodwater has receded from the nearby baseball and football fields, which were underwater last week.
Bedford Football president John Strowbridge said much of their gear has been recovered and is being cleaned, but a lot is also unusable and covered in mold.
“We haven’t been able to get back on the field yet. It’s been closed ever since the flooding. There’s a lot of silt still sitting on the field and I don’t know if it’s been examined yet by the HRM staff or not,” he said.
The fence around the football field was covered in dirt and debris. During the flood, one of the sheds toppled over.
The fall football season is starting in August, however, there is uncertainty with insurance.
“I’m not sure what our deductible is going to be. We’re not sure the timing,” Strowbridge said. “I have all of our helmets in my shed at my home now. We had people take jerseys and launder them. We had people take shoulder pads and clean them, so all our gear is scattered when it never used to be.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada falls short in World Cup match-up against Australia, losing 4-0
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Indian citizen pleads guilty in American court to smuggling people into U.S. across Canadian border
An Indian citizen who had been living in Ontario pleaded guilty in an American court on Friday to smuggling foreign nationals from India into the U.S. in 2020 and 2021.
New cigarette warning labels in effect this week aim to deter kids, convert parents
A fresh set of Health Canada regulations that require warning labels on individual cigarettes is set to come into effect Tuesday, making Canada the first country in the world to take that step in the ongoing effort to help smokers kick the habit and deter potential puffers from picking it up.
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Global warming could mean longer La Nina events, which bring cold, wet Canadian winters: study
A new study suggests that the world will see multi-year La Niña events occur more frequently under global warming, likely contributing to a higher risk of extreme weather.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A late-night breakthrough in the B.C. port strike, what powerful newly discovered antibodies mean for future coronavirus outbreaks and new cigarette warning labels take effect this week. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Toronto
-
Command post set up for two missing sisters in Toronto
Toronto police are setting up a command post for two sisters who have been missing since Sunday evening in Toronto.
-
SIU investigating after Port Hope officer shoots at alleged stolen vehicle, gets injured by ricochet
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Port Hope officer who fired at an alleged stolen vehicle was injured when the bullet ricocheted.
-
Apple trailer spill causing major delay on Highway 401 in Toronto
A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay ahead of morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.
Calgary
-
TSB officials investigating Kananaskis plane crash that killed six
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has arrived in Kananaskis Country to investigate a fatal plane crash that killed six people Friday.
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
-
Defence leads Montreal Alouettes to 25-18 win over Calgary Stampeders
Cornerback Kabion Ento scored the only touchdown of the game off an interception as the Montreal Alouettes beat the Calgary Stampeders 25-18 at Molson Stadium on Sunday.
Montreal
-
REM light-rail service launched between Brossard and Montreal stations
The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) between Montreal and the South Shore officially entered service at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
Dangerous armed fugitive arrested in Quebec City on a Canada-wide warrant
A man considered dangerous who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant was arrested on the weekend in Quebec City.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating fire in Cote-des-Neiges restaurant
An apparent arson attack caused extensive damage to a restaurant in the Côte-des-Neiges district of west-end Montreal on Monday night.
Edmonton
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
-
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
Northern Ontario
-
Dangerous armed fugitive arrested in Quebec City on a Canada-wide warrant
A man considered dangerous who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant was arrested on the weekend in Quebec City.
-
Canada falls short in World Cup match-up against Australia, losing 4-0
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
-
Do you know this man? Police seek public's help
Police are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with ongoing investigation in Elliot Lake, Ont.
London
-
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
-
Ministry investigating dead fish found in Port Franks, Ont.
A large number of dead fish have been found floating in the Port Franks Marina and along the Port Franks Beach.
-
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
Winnipeg
-
-
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
-
Downburst caused Beausejour destruction, not tornado: research group
A downburst was the cause of destruction during a storm in Beausejour last week – not a tornado.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 service in Ottawa today
OC Transpo will provide more information about the timeline for the return of light-rail transit service in Ottawa today, as commuters kick off a third week riding the R1 replacement bus service instead of the O-Train.
-
Sun and clouds in the forecast for the final day of July
Sun and clouds in the forecast for the final day of July
-
Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end reopens for Monday morning commute
Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end reopened in time for the Monday morning commute, after weekend construction to install a new pedestrian bridge.
Saskatoon
-
Knife threatening incident ends with Taser deployment: Saskatoon police
A Saskatoon man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife Saturday night.
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.
Vancouver
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Union open to negotiating in B.C. port dispute as more federal involvement looms
The union representing about 7,400 workers in the ongoing British Columbia port labour dispute has issued a letter to employers, outlining what it is looking for in a new collective agreement while saying it is committed to negotiating a resolution.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Regina
-
Brick by brick: Moose Jaw hosts annual 'Brickspo' showing off intricate Lego creations
Brickspo – one of Western Development Museum's biggest annual draws took place over the weekend. Showing some magnificent creations from builders across the province.
-
'Being someone important': Bold Eagle program shows off cadets at Sask. pow-wow
The Bold Eagle military program performed a special presentation at the Kawacatoose First Nation pow-wow.
-
Regina police investigate early morning death
Several police cars and a coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale reported off the coast of Tofino
On July 22, an entangled humpback whale was reported to be seen off the coast of Leonard Lighthouse, near Tofino.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.