GLACE BAY, N.S. -- The Glace Bay Food Bank in Glace Bay, N.S. provides hot meals and monthly grocery orders to those in need.

The food bank relies on their greenhouse to provide clients with healthy food options. In September, the organization was hit with a setback when post-tropical storm Dorian swept through the region, causing major damage to the greenhouse.

“The greenhouse was everywhere. All the plants were flattened to the ground. We had to go pick up pieces of shelving and mangled metal everywhere, it was bad. The only thing left was a window,” says Michelle Kalbhenn, the coordinator of the Glace Bay Food Bank.

Thanks to a monetary donation and community volunteers, the greenhouse is up and running again.

“We’re so excited we have this new greenhouse. We’re so lucky. Home Depot donated a $1,500 gift card for materials,” says Kim MacPherson, garden coordinator at the Glace Bay Food Bank.

The new structure contains items like herbs, cucumbers, tomatoes, zucchini, and celery.

“We have a seniors gardening club, so we have volunteers ranging from two years old, all the way up to 92. So to have that wealth of information from our elders, to bring to us now when we need to grow food for our community, it's just been a godsend,” says MacPherson.

The new greenhouse will help to ease the strain on the foodbank, which has seen an increase in clients since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It cuts down the costs on vegetables and stuff. We don’t have to go and buy it. We just have to grow it. We’re aiming for about 1,500 pounds of food coming out of it this year,” says Kalbhenn.