N.S. fracking ban to remain despite gas potential, premier says
Protesters gather outside the Nova Scotia legislature in Halifax to show their opposition to the use of hydraulic fracturing or fracking, on Friday, April 22, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 3:22PM AST
HALIFAX -- Premier Stephen McNeil says Nova Scotia has no intention of lifting its ban on hydraulic fracturing despite a new Energy Department analysis that says onshore natural gas resources could be worth billions of dollars.
The Nova Scotia Onshore Petroleum Atlas lists the economic potential at between US$20-billion and US$60-billion.
The analysis says that based on available geological data, the Windsor and Cumberland sub-basins are the areas that hold the most potential for hydrocarbons.
But McNeil says it's simply one report that will give Nova Scotians a chance to discuss fracking and onshore gas exploration.
He says barring any new information, the government remains concerned about the potential impacts fracking could have on potable water tables given the province's geology.
The Liberals passed legislation banning fracking in 2014, but have not proclaimed it.