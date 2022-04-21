N.S. funeral home crematorium licence suspended for 'wrongful cremation'

A funeral home in Sydney, N.S., will have its crematorium licence suspended for a wrongful cremation that happened last December.

Starting Thursday, April 28, the Forest Haven Memorial Gardens will not be able to do cremations for two months, according to a news release from the province.

A hearing held by the Provincial Registrar of Embalmers and Funeral Direct ors on March 11, found the funeral home to be in “contravention of the Embalmers and Funeral Directors Act for failing to ensure proper identification requirements are in place and followed.”

In addition to the licence suspension, the owner of the funeral home is required to provide the registrar with Forest Haven’s documented standardized process to ensure the continuous identification of human remains.

Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services, Colton LeBlanc, says no family should have to go through something like this.

“Now that the hearing has taken place and the registrar has made her decision, the Department will work with the Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors and the Funeral Service Association to see what needs to be done to improve compliance with the current legislative requirements,” said Leblanc.

Forest Haven Memorial Gardens keeps its Cemetery and Funeral Services license and is allowed to carry on cemetery activities during this time.

In March, the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors revoked the licence of the funeral director involved with the wrongful cremation.