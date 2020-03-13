Gasoline prices continue to drop across Nova Scotia, as another overnight drop has prices below 90 cents per litre.

The provinces Utility and Review Board has used its weekly adjustment to lower the minimum price for self-serve by 6.2 cents, for a new minimum price of 89.1 cents per litre.

That price is down almost 17 cents from last Friday's price of 105.9 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also dropped 1.2 cents Friday morning to the new minimum price of 90.5 cents per litre.