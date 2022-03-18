N.S. gives over $2 million in funding towards Cape Breton sport, recreation organizations

This July 13, 2010 photo shows the road along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Glenn Adams This July 13, 2010 photo shows the road along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Glenn Adams

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island