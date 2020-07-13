HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and still three active cases of the virus in the province.

Nova Scotia has now gone five days without a new case of COVID-19. The last positive case was reported on Wednesday, in a Nova Scotia truck driver who travelled outside Canada as an essential worker.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 401 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday. No new cases were identified.

To date, Nova Scotia has 57,675 negative test results.

1,000 COVID-19 CASES RESOLVED

The total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 1,066, but 1,000 cases are now considered resolved and 63 people have died, leaving only three active cases in Nova Scotia.

Among the 63 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities and the Northwood outbreak is considered resolved.

There is still one person in hospital. The province says that person’s infection is considered resolved, but they still require treatment.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 901 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

The provincial state of emergency has been extended to July 26.

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form online before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: