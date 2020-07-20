HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one more person has recovered from the virus, leaving only one active case in the province.

Nova Scotia has now gone five days without a new case of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 357 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 60,072 negative test results.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 1,067, though 1,003 cases are considered resolved and 63 people have died, leaving only one active case in Nova Scotia.

Among the 63 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities and the Northwood outbreak is considered resolved.

There are no patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 903 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

The provincial state of emergency has been extended to July 26.

CHANGES COMING THIS WEEK

There are a number of changes related to COVID-19 coming this week, including mandatory masks in hospitals and on public transit, and the easing of visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities.

The Nova Scotia government has also confirmed it will be releasing its back-to-school plan on Wednesday.

Masks

Starting Tuesday, patients and visitors will be required to wear a non-medical mask when entering all Nova Scotia hospitals and health-care facilities.

Starting Friday, drivers and passengers will be required to wear non-medical masks on public transportation, including municipal transit buses and ferries, school buses, community transit vehicles, and private taxis and shuttles.

Children under the age of two, and people with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask, are exempt.

Long-term care facilities

Long-term care facilities can implement a number of changes on Wednesday.

Up to five people will be able to visit a resident outside, while indoor visits will be allowed, with one visitor at a time per resident.

Appointments must be scheduled and visitors must wear masks at all times during indoor visits. Visitors may not need to wear a mask during outdoor visits, if they maintain a distance of six feet.

Some activities can resume, including sightseeing bus trips for groups of up to 10 people, and licensed hair salons located within long-term care homes can reopen.

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: