HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Four active cases remain in the province.

Friday is the fifth consecutive day no new cases were identified, breaking a three-day streak of new cases being reported.

From Friday to Sunday, five new cases were reported, all in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's central zone, and all related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble.

NOVA SCOTIANS URGED TO AVOID CAMPBELLTON REGION

Nova Scotians are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel to New Brunswick’s Campbellton-Restigouche region, which is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, New Brunswick was reporting 55 active cases in the Campbellton-Restigouche region. Three new cases were also announced.

While there are no changes to Nova Scotia’s border policy, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has issued a travel advisory, asking residents to avoid the region, if possible.

CASE BREAKDOWN

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 786 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, with no new cases identified.

To date, Nova Scotia has 107,622 negative test results.

There are 1,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,028 cases are considered resolved, and 65 people have died – leaving four active cases in the province.

There is no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 56 cases

Central zone: 919 cases

Northern zone: 68 cases

Eastern zone: 54 cases

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED UNTIL NOVEMBER

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Nov. 1, unless government terminates or extends it before then.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

However, the province has eased some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a non-medical mask in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia.