N.S. government designates five new protected wilderness areas and nine nature reserves
Five new wilderness areas and nine new nature reserves will be protected forever, the Nova Scotia government announced Wednesday.
The new designations brings the total protected land in the province up to 13.45 per cent, according to a news release.
Timothy Halman, minister of environment and climate change, says protecting nature benefits everyone, today and in the future.
"Our government is protecting more of Nova Scotia's land, wetlands and water for the many benefits they give us, helping us stay physically and mentally healthy, giving us clean air and drinking water, helping us fight climate change, strengthening biodiversity and preventing further biodiversity loss, providing habitat for wildlife and much more,” he said.
The new Island Lake Wilderness area in the St. Margarets Bay area includes 3,937 hectares of land, wetlands, water, and old growth forest, the news release says.
The Island Lake Wilderness area is the largest of five new wilderness area designations that protect, in total, 10,729 hectares of forest, water, wetlands, and coastline habitats. Eight existing wilderness areas were expanded.
The government also created nine new nature reserves, totaling 1,871 hectares of land.
A nature reserve designation means land is mostly reserved for education and research purposes. A wilderness area designation allows people to use the land for recreation, like fishing, canoeing, hiking, etc., according to the Government of Nova Scotia website.
“The goal of protecting 20 per cent of Nova Scotia's land and water by 2030 was legislated in the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act,” the release says.
The protected land includes old growth and conifer forest, lakes, wetlands, watercourses, and a lower portion of the Ingram River. Island Lake is included in the protected land as well. It boasts a large lake with islands sheltered by coves and hills, the government says.
The Mi’kmaq also use Island Lake for fishing and other traditional activities.
The province says a lot of wildlife, like endangered mainland moose and other at-risk species, live in the protected area.
There are five new wilderness areas designated by the N.S. government:
- Island Lake Wilderness Area, 3,937 hectares; it includes the Ingram River area of Halifax Regional Municipality and a small amount of land in Hants County
- Guysborough Headlands Wilderness Area, 3,012 hectares, Guysborough County
- Big Plains Wilderness Area, 2,112 hectares, Guysborough County
- Nine Mile Woods Wilderness Area, 1,031 hectares, Guysborough County
- Douglas Meadow Brook Wilderness Area, 637 hectares, Cumberland and Colchester counties
Eight protected wilderness areas were expanded:
- South Panuke Wilderness Area, an additional 349 hectares, Halifax Regional Municipality
- Fourchu Coast Wilderness Area, 191 hectares, Richmond and Cape Breton counties
- Gully Lake Wilderness Area, 175 hectares, Pictou and Colchester counties
- Liscomb River Wilderness Area, 144 hectares, Guysborough County
- Ogden Round Lake Wilderness Area, 134 hectares, Guysborough County
- Devils Jaw Wilderness Area, 40 hectares, Hants County
- Trout Brook Wilderness Area, 38 hectares, Inverness County
- Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Area, 15 hectares, Halifax Regional Municipality
Nine new nature reserves were announced:
- Long Lake Bog Nature Reserve, 714 hectares, Queens County
- Harpers Lake Nature Reserve, 401 hectares, Shelburne County
- Point Michaud Nature Reserve, 309 hectares, Richmond County
- Mulgrave Hills Nature Reserve, 242 hectares, Guysborough County
- Minard Brook Nature Reserve, 83 hectares, Queens County
- Cap La Ronde Nature Reserve, 72 hectares, Richmond County
- Sugar Harbour Islands Nature Reserve, 36 hectares, Guysborough County
- Tobacco Island Nature Reserve, nine hectares, Guysborough County
- East River St. Marys Nature Reserve, five hectares, Guysborough and Pictou counties
The climate minister also released the Collaborative Protected Areas Strategy, which “will guide the province’s work in achieving the goal to protect 20 per cent of Nova Scotia’s land and water mass,” the release says.
More than 600 people from Nova Scotia contributed to the guide.
“This is a win for all Nova Scotians,” says Mike Lancaster, executive director of the St Margaret’s Bay Stewardship Association.
He says this designation will help protect habitats for at-risk species and “some of the oldest forests’ in the province. He adds it will also help fight climate change and reduce the risk of forest fire.
“Now, Nova Scotians will be able to enjoy and hunt, camp and fish within this incredible area for generations to come."
