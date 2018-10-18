

CTV Atlantic





The flu shot is now available in Nova Scotia and the provincial government is encouraging residents to take advantage of the free vaccine.

The province says getting a flu shot is the safest and most effective way to protect yourself and those around you from influenza.

It can take up to two weeks for the vaccine to take effect, so the government recommends getting the shot soon, before flu season arrives.

The province says adults over the age of 65, children between the ages of six months and five years, pregnant women, Indigenous people, and anyone with chronic medical conditions, should get the flu shot.

"Every year influenza causes serious complications for many people," said Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, Nova Scotia’s deputy chief medical officer of health. "It's important for everyone to get immunized especially those at high risk of influenza related complications and those who care for them."

The vaccine is free. Contact your family physician, family practice nurse, nurse practitioner, pharmacist or local public health office to find out where you can get the flu shot in your community.