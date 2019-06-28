

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia has announced that they will now cover breast augmentation surgery for transgender women in the province.

Starting July 1st, the provincial government will be adding breast augmentation to the list of publicly funded gender affirming surgeries. Eligibility is determined based on criteria and assessment by a health care professional.

“I can appreciate the distress transgender people can experience during their transition, and I thank those who have advocated for this change,” said Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey. “We are now providing more support and more equitable coverage for transgender women.”

Nova Scotia becomes the fourth province to do so, after British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.