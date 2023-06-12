N.S. government must help communities prepare for more wildfires: climate experts
Climate and forestry researchers say Nova Scotia must act swiftly to prepare for future wildfires in the province's increasingly vulnerable forests.
“This new extreme weather is going to be our new normal," Alana Westwood, assistant professor of environmental studies at Dalhousie University, said in a recent interview.
"So the first thing is to immediately revamp municipal and regional planning to not just consider the risk of fires, but to expect the occurrence of fires."
Andrew MacDougall, a professor at St. Francis Xavier University who contributed to the most recent United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — or IPCC — report, said that when wildfire records are broken — as occurred this year in southern Nova Scotia — it's probable that global warming is a factor and that the trend will continue.
MacDougall noted a study assessing the direct role of climate change in creating extreme conditions hasn't been completed on the recent Nova Scotia wildfires, nor is he aware of one being underway.
However, MacDougall said it's "likely there's a climate change effect" regarding the largest wildfire in the province's history — in Shelburne County — and in the fires northwest of Halifax. Together the two fires destroyed about 210 residences and created mass evacuations.
"Even once the carbon emissions go to zero, we're stuck with the climate change that we've already created," he said. "So now that we had these bad wildfires, we just kind of have to assume that this is going to be part of our future."
The Antigonish, N.S.-based scientist said a confluence of factors is making East Coast forests more prone to burn.
First, MacDougall, a leading modeler of carbon accumulation, said the softwood forests of the East Coast have been absorbing high levels of carbon in the atmosphere, creating faster tree growth in recent decades than occurred in the last century.
Second, although greenhouse gas emissions increase moisture in the region's atmosphere, leading to more rain, the East Coast forest floor is now lined with hurricane-created debris — which can fuel fires — as coastal storms intensify.
Recent high temperatures — including the 32 C reached in southwestern Nova Scotia on June 1 — are combining with forest debris to create more potent burning.
Given these circumstances, MacDougall said the province should move rapidly to train more firefighters and assist municipalities to create additional exit and entrance routes from communities located near forests.
"We should not have subdivisions where there's only one exit, especially in these kind of suburban, spread-out places. That's a big concern," he said.
During the fires near Halifax, residents reported chaotic lineups at the sole exits from neighbourhoods after officials issued evacuation alerts.
Westwood said forestry practices in Nova Scotia must leave behind a diverse mix of tree species and tree ages. Existing practices, particularly on the predominantly privately owned woodlands, involve harvesting to the point where forests are dominated by similarly aged softwoods that are particularly vulnerable to wildfire.
The landmark 2018 Lahey Report called for a drastic reduction in clearcutting in Nova Scotia. Its recommendations included reserving the majority of the land for light-touch forestry, and dividing the rest into areas for high-production forestry and for conservation.
Westwood said that while the Nova Scotia government has brought in policy changes for Crown lands that follow this framework, the recent wildfires show that policies must also be applied to the privately owned woodlands — the bulk of the province's territory.
"Maritime forests were naturally unevenly aged, (composed of) trees of all kinds of age and size," she said.
"So, by moving to more softwood, even-aged forests, it creates the conditions that puts us at more risk."
Both scientists said the changes and preparations they're recommending must occur quickly.
"If we want to save pets' lives, if we want to save human lives, we need to start now," Westwood said.
"This fire season is far from over."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
Nearly 350 firefighters from the EU will help battle relentless Canadian wildfires
A battalion of nearly 350 firefighters from the European Union will soon be on the ground in Quebec to help their Canadian counterparts tackle a devastating and unprecedented wildfire season.
BREAKING | Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
Skin flare-ups? Here might be why acne is coming back: expert
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.
No script at Tony Awards, but plenty of song, dance, high spirits and history-making wins
The Tony Awards ceremony went off without a hitch on Sunday night. The event was scriptless, to honour a compromise with striking writers, but chock full of high-spirited Broadway performances drawing raucous cheers from an audience clearly thrilled to be there at all.
Canada's Nick Taylor wins RBC Canadian Open in a playoff to end 69-year drought
Nick Taylor has won the RBC Canadian Open. The Abbotsford, B.C., product rolled in a dramatic 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to beat England's Tommy Fleetwood and end a 69-year drought for Canadians at the men's national golf championship.
5 things to know for Monday, June 12, 2023
Four siblings survived 40 days in a Colombian jungle after their plane crashed, firefighters from Europe to assist in Quebec, and the latest Nanos seat projections.
Toronto
-
Truck lands on Gardiner Expressway median blocking east, west lanes
A dump truck landed on top of a median in the middle of the Gardiner Expressway, blocking both directions of traffic on Monday morning.
-
Heavy rain brings potentially 'hazardous' conditions in southern Ontario
A special weather statement is sweeping across southern Ontario on Monday as heavy rain showers the province.
-
Super skinny Toronto house sells well over asking after less than a week on market
A house in Toronto just over 10 feet wide has sold for well over its asking price after being listed on the market for less than five days.
Calgary
-
Wildfire smoke expected to affect Calgary air quality
Monday morning's conditions may not seem too bad to Calgarians, but Environment and Climate Change Canada says air quality will drop throughout the day.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86.
-
Hundreds climb Calgary's tallest building for charity
The ninth annual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge took over Brookfield Place in downtown Calgary on Sunday.
Montreal
-
A Quebec mother is raising funds to have her rare brain tumour removed
A Quebec woman living with a rare brain tumour for almost two decades is crowdfunding surgery expenses because she says the province won't cover the cost of having it removed in the U.S.
-
Final chapter for beloved Mile-End bookstore set to close in July
A Mile-End book store that faced closure because of a massive rent hike in 2021 is set to close its doors at the end of July.
-
Calls for blood donations in Quebec as summer slowdown approaches
To mark National Blood Donor Week, Héma-Québec is encouraging the public to replenish its reserves before summer, when blood donations are usually lower.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire near Edson slower Sunday but 'very close' to town: officials
Edson's more than 8,000 residents were forced to leave town Friday as hot weather increased fire activity "very drastically" near the community west of Edmonton.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot start to the week, but change is coming
Another sunny, hot and hazy day for the Edmonton region and surrounding areas.
-
Cause of fire at west Edmonton home unknown: officials
A west Edmonton house was the scene of a fire late Sunday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, 62 active fires
With the arrival of rain, the forest fire danger ratings in northern Ontario have decreased as of Sunday morning, but there are a total of 62 active wildfires in the region. Here’s what you need to know.
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
London
-
Pole fires cause power outages in southern Ontario
A couple of power outages have some people in southern Ontario in the dark Monday morning.
-
Hateful anti-LGBTQ message caught on video at London law firm
On Saturday Jim Dean arrived at his law firm on Hamilton Road to find a hateful message spray-painted across his front door.
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
Winnipeg
-
Former Winnipeg Mayor hired in new role at Canada Life
Winnipeg's former mayor has landed himself a new job.
-
Winnipeg attractions face staffing issues heading into summer
Tinkertown is in danger of having to partially close some days of the week, saying it's seen a massive drop in job applications.
-
Construction to begin today on South Perimeter Highway
Construction is set to begin on Monday on the South Perimeter Highway, which will cause overnight closures for the rest of June.
Ottawa
-
Doctors diagnose 60 cases of skin cancer during one-day clinic in Ottawa
A group of dermatologists volunteered their time to host a skin check clinic at the Ottawa Derm Centre on Sunday as part of a fundraiser for the Mohs Skin Cancer Surgery expansion campaign at the Ottawa Hospital.
-
Ottawa Public Library considering new security supports as incidents rise in branches
The Ottawa Public Library is exploring additional security supports in library branches across the city, as the number of reported incidents continues to rise.
-
Police, conservation officers keep an eye on bears spotted in Stittsville
Police say there have been several bear sightings in the Flewellyn Road and Stittsville Main Street area on Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors make their voices heard as parshioners attend Sunday service at Mile Two Church
Protestors gathered across the street from Mile Two Church and Legacy Christian Academy, calling on the government to cut public funding to the academy as members arrived for Sunday service.
-
Riversdale shooting deemed homicide, two women in custody: Saskatoon police
Two women in Saskatoon have been charged following a shooting in the Riversdale area.
-
30 wildfires continue to burn in Sask.: Air quality statements in effect for north, Prince Albert, Saskatoon
Northern Saskatchewan continues to be under special air quality statements as wildfires continue to rage in the province.
Vancouver
-
Wind gusts push wildfire away from Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
The nearly 20,000 hectare fire burning kilometres away from Tumbler Ridge, B.C., has been pushed back.
-
Maple Ridge mayor urges Red Cross donations in support of fire evacuees
The mayor of Maple Ridge is encouraging people who want to help evacuees from a massive multi-building fire to donate cash.
-
Wildfires impacting tourism on Vancouver Island
Peak tourism season is approaching for communities on Vancouver Island. But the impacts of a large wildfire burning near many popular tourist destinations is creating a slow start for sightseeing travelers.
Regina
-
'Bend but don't break': Defence helps Riders edge Elks in season opener
The Saskatchewan Roughriders opened the 2023 regular season with a 17-13 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Sunday in the Alberta capital.
-
Advocates gather in Regina for annual JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) hosted its annual Walk to Cure Diabetes in the Queen City over the weekend.
-
2023 FireFit Championships in Regina filled with personal bests, organizers say
Firefighter athletics were on full display at the FireFit Championship Regionals in Regina.
Vancouver Island
-
Cameron Bluffs wildfire larger than previously thought, firefighter injured
Just over a week since the out of control wildfire near Port Alberni was discovered, the Cameron Bluffs blaze is now burning 254 hectares.
-
Fearless competitors become enduring couple during gruelling 'Race to Alaska'
A B.C. couple fell in love during the longest first date of their lives -- a dangerous boat race.
-
'It's hard': Nanaimo junior football team suffers 3rd theft in 2 years
The Vancouver Island Raiders junior football team is reeling from another expensive theft, after much-needed sports equipment was swiped in late May.