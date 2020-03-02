HALIFAX -- On Monday, the Nova Scotian government signed an agreement to provide more support for Indigenous housing.

The agreement will see $3.7M invested to fund the repair and renovation of rental units owned and operated by the Tawaak Housing Association.

The funds will assist in renovating 36 urban housing units, as well as maintaining existing affordable housing programs and rental rates with 51 rent supplements.

"The Urban Native Housing Program provides people who choose to live off-reserve with the opportunity to put down roots in the city while maintaining ties with their culture," said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Chuck Porter. "By working in partnership with Chief Peters and Tawaak Housing Association, we can improve rental housing for urban Indigenous people."

The agreement is part of a commitment made in the first three-year action plan under the National Housing Strategy.

Meanwhile, Tawaak Housing Association is in the process of completing building condition assessments to determine where the work will be done. The government notes work will be prioritized and begin as soon as possible.

"The board of directors for the Tawaak Housing Association is very pleased to see the province of Nova Scotia and the Association, work together towards making the required changes to provide urban native housing that is in good condition for Indigenous people off-reserve," said Tawaak Housing Association chair and Glooscap First Nation Chief Sidney Peters. "This agreement will provide the means to make necessary improvements and will work towards creating sustainability of the housing stock for the future. A lot of work remains to be done, but this agreement shows true partnership and is a strong step in the right direction."