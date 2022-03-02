N.S. government spending $3.8 million to renovate and expand Halifax Infirmary

The Nova Scotia government is spending more than $3.8 million on renovations to the Halifax infirmary.

It comes as part of the province’s ongoing redevelopment and expansion of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

“The QEII New Generation project will ensure modern, high-quality facilities so Nova Scotians get the care they deserve, and healthcare professionals will have state-of-the-art places to provide that care,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in a news release.

The mechanical and electrical services at the Robie Street entrance will be relocated, and the parkade on Robie Street will be demolished, to allow for the construction of a new inpatient building at the infirmary. The new parkade on Summer Street will be completed this spring.

The province says interior and exterior renovations are needed at the Summer Street entrance as it will become the main entrance of the Halifax Infirmary during the expansion project.

The two entrances will remain open during the renovations. The Robie Street entrance will close when the Summer Street entrance is complete. The Summer Street entrance will then become the main entrance.

Renovations to the Halifax Infirmary come in addition to renovations at healthcare facilities in Cape Breton, the Halifax Regional Municipality, Bridgewater, Pugwash and other communities, the province says