HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government announced Wednesday that it is spending $14.3 million on touchless water stations, healthy food programs, math and literacy programs, personal protective equipment for staff and students, and other initiatives to keep schools safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $14.3 million will be spent on the following:

$4.1 million to pilot new online math and literacy programs, accessible to students at school or learning from home

$3.8 million on touchless water stations installed in every school, which the province says will reduce health risks and improve the water quality

$2.7 million on improving and inspecting ventilation systems at schools across the province.

$1.5 million to purchase additional personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies for students and staff.

$1 million to support an Emergency Food Response Fund to respond to student food needs during at-home learning.

$700,000 to support a transition to blended learning, if necessary.

$500,000 to meet increased demand for the School Healthy Eating Program.

Nova Scotia Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Zach Churchill made the announcement Wednesday via Zoom.

"We know that student well-being helps drive student success. These investments will support the health and safety of our students and provide the supports they need to be successful at school," said Churchill. "This funding helps our students and staff this year, but also leaves a lasting legacy in our schools for years to come."

Deanna Rawding, the principal of West Northfield Elementary School in Lunenburg County, spoke to the need of healthy food programs at her school and in schools across the province.

“Students' mornings start early, our schools start at 8 a.m., so sometimes they are on the bus at 7 a.m. and don’t have breakfast until they get here,” said Rawding. “Access to food is essential. Our job is to teach students, and in order for them to learn to their full potential they need to be fed, and feel safe and happy.”

The $14.3 million comes from the federal government’s Safe Return to Class Fund.