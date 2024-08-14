N.S. government spends $2.3 million on funding for municipal projects

The Nova Scotia government is spending $2.3 million on 62 municipal projects across the province.

According to the announcement on Wednesday, the projects will involve “infrastructure improvements, innovation, and community development across Nova Scotia.”

The projects will receive funding through five application-based provincial programs. The funding will look to create job opportunities, better local services and “beautify communities.”

“This comprehensive support for municipal projects reflects our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Nova Scotians,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, John Lohr.

“By investing in infrastructure, innovation and community development, we are helping municipalities build stronger, more resilient communities. Whether it's improving essential services, fostering local economic growth, or creating job opportunities for our residents, these initiatives are vital to the ongoing prosperity of our province,” Lohr said.

The largest portion of spending is $950,128 for 16 projects under the Provincial Capital Assistance Program. The program focuses of priority municipal infrastructure projects related to water. It will cover up to 50 per cent of costs for projects including:

Water and wastewater infrastructure assessments

Updates to stormwater systems

Water treatment plant upgrades.

“We appreciate that the province recognizes the importance of maintaining and sustaining critical water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. This funding through the Provincial Capital Assistance Program will help us identify the challenges our systems currently face and ensure that capital projects can be planned appropriately,” said chair of the Village Commission for the Village of Baddeck, Jennifer MacDonald.

A total of $539,014 go towards 25 projects through the Beautification and Streetscaping Program. The program funds up to 50 per cent of the costs for eligible projects up to $25,000 and hopes to create more inviting spaces to attract visitors.

Five projects under the Municipal Innovation Program will receive $382,495. The program allows municipalities to apply for funding for up to 75 per cent of regional co-operation projects to support local governments long term.

Four projects will share a total of $232,309 as part of the Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program, which funds up to 50 per cent of eligible costs for investments in infrastructure needed to protect communities from flooding.

“We are thrilled to have been successful in our application to the Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program. This funding will help us prepare for future weather events and ensure our infrastructure meets the needs of residents,” said West Hants Mayor, Abraham Zebian.

The final $230,504 will go toward 12 projects under the Community Works Program. That program looks to create job opportunities for youth and unemployed people to gain experience in their fields.

