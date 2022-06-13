N.S. government to cover price increase in School Milk Program as food costs rise

The Nova Scotia government plans to cover a planned price increase in the School Milk Program when students return to class after the summer break.

The province has agreed to cover the price increase, which it says will keep the price of a 250-millilitre carton of milk at schools at 40 cents. The increase is scheduled for Sept. 1.

"The rising cost of food is a real challenge for many Nova Scotia families," said Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow in a news release.

"We know that our dairy producers and processors are seeing their costs rise, too. By covering the cost of the planned increase, we're able to support the industry while giving parents one less thing to worry about when the school year starts again."

The province says the Natural Products Marketing Council sets the price of school milk. The program is cost-shared between the Department of Agriculture and dairy producers and processors.

The government estimates it will cost about $72,000 to cover the increase for the school year, in addition to current costs, which range between $130,000 and $230,000 per full school year.

The province says costs during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years were lower due to pandemic-related school closures.

Nova Scotia’s School Milk Program has been providing milk at a reduced price to students in grades Primary to 12 at participating public schools since 1974.