N.S. government to offer financial support for fishery and aquaculture businesses affected by wildfires

Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island