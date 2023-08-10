N.S. government to offer financial support for fishery and aquaculture businesses affected by wildfires

The government of Nova Scotia said Thursday it will offer financial assistance to more licensed fisheries and aquaculture businesses that were affected by the wildfires through a one-time grant of $2,500.

The cash will be made available to licensed aquaculture operators, harvesting businesses fishing under a federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans license, and licensed fish buyer and processor businesses directly impacted by wildfires.

“I’ve visited the Shelburne area since the wildfires and heard first-hand from operators about the impact on out seafood businesses,” Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Steve Craig said in a news release Thursday.

To be eligible for the grant, businesses must be located within a wildfire evacuation zone or have been unable to operate for at least five days due to fires.

Other criteria includes having an active CRA business number, a yearly gross revenue less than $5 million, and businesses must not have received funding under the previously announced small business wildfire relief program.

Program details can be found on the provinces website.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.