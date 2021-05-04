HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s provincial government is spending more than $12 million on businesses affected by lockdowns in the third wave of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, N.S. Inclusive Economic Growth Minister Labi Kousoulis announced a new program aimed to help owners of small businesses that were “hit hard by the pandemic” such as restaurants, spas, hotels, gyms and hair salons.

"We are moving to help because we recognize these necessary additional public health protocols are difficult for many businesses," said Kousoulis. "This most recent shutdown is important to stopping the spread of the virus so our businesses can reopen safely as quickly as possible."

Businesses will be supported through rebates, with what the province says will be an immediate infusion of cash to hire staff, pay down debt or order supplies.

Fees for businesses will also be deferred to help owners and operators during this period.

Kousoulis also announced Tuesday that applications for two other tax rebate programs announced in March will be opening soon.

Starting Tuesday, applications are open for the province’s second Tourism Accommodations Real Property Tax Rebate Program, which provides qualified operators with a 50 per cent rebate on the first six months of commercial property tax paid in 2021-22.

The province says it has allocated $7.3 million for that program, which will be administered by Tourism Nova Scotia.

Operators who received payments under the first Tourism Accommodations Real Property Tax Rebate Program will be automatically eligible, as long as they are still the owners of the property.

Beginning May 10, applications will open for the province’s Small Business Real Property Tax Rebate Program. Eligible businesses can receive a one-time rebate of a portion of their paid property taxes. They can choose a rebate of $1,000 or 50 per cent of the commercial real property taxes paid for the final six months of the 2020-21 tax year.

The province says $7 million has been allocated for this program, which will be administered by the Nova Scotia COVID-19 Response Council.

The provincial government will also be deferring fees until June 30 for businesses that were required to close or were significantly curtailed by the April public health restrictions. Workers' compensation premium payments will be deferred until the end of July.

The province says businesses are also being asked to do everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 during the shutdown period, including allowing employees to work from home where possible, ensuring employees stay home if they are feeling unwell, and continuing to operate in the best interest of safety.