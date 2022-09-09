N.S. government using pesticide to kill 'invasive' smallmouth bass in Guysborough County lake
The Nova Scotia government says it will use a pesticide to kill invasive fish in a Guysborough County lake in an effort to protect the province’s native fish.
This weekend, Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture staff will use rotenone, a fish pesticide, to kill smallmouth bass in Dobsons Lake.
“We’ve seen the harm this invasive species has had on native fish communities in hundreds of lakes and waterways throughout Nova Scotia,” said Steve Craig, minister of fisheries and aquaculture, in a news release.
Craig says once-robust populations of brook trout and other fish have been decimated by smallmouth bass.
He calls the use of rotenone a “last resort” but one that is needed to protect Nova Scotia’s native fish species.
According to the province, smallmouth bass were brought to Nova Scotia in 1942 and stocked in 10 lakes throughout the 1960s to support recreational fishing, which it says was a common practice at the time.
However, the province says the fish have now been confirmed in more than 300 lakes, due to illegal stocking.
Local anglers first reported smallmouth bass in Dobsons lake in 2020. The province says it has used temporary barriers, targeted angling, and electrofishing to control their population, but a long-term solution is needed.
“Rotenone is a biological pesticide derived from plants. It works by preventing the absorption of oxygen in the cells of insects and fish and has been used for hundreds of years to manage invasive fish species,” the province explained in a news release.
Rotenone-treated water poses no ongoing risk to humans or animals, according to the province.
Mike Feltmate, of the Eastern Guysborough County Dobson Lake/Cooeycoff Volunteer Association, says the organization fully supports the pesticide project.
“Although we never want to use rotenone, it is the only way to be sure to protect the native fish, such as brook trout, and keep them thriving in Dobsons and Cooeycoff Lakes and their connecting waterways for our future generations to enjoy,” said Feltmate in the release.
The province says trained technicians will apply the pesticide to the water as a spray. It says it the pesticide will start to work immediately on some fish, while it may take hours to take effect on others.
Another chemical, potassium permanganate, will be used to “neutralize” the water flowing out of the lake to protect aquatic life in downstream waters.
Dobsons Lake will be closed to the public while the spraying takes place. The province says the lake will be monitored daily for several weeks and periodically for several months. It will remain closed to recreational angling until it can support a sport fishery.
The province says rotenone was used to eradicate smallmouth bass from Piper Lake in Pictou County in October 2020. The province says the lake is now recovering “with frogs and other amphibians already back, along with invertebrates like zooplankton that support the recovery of fish populations,” and some fish have returned too.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Elizabeth era.
King Charles III, Camilla greet well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III made his first public appearance on Friday since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he greeted crowds in London.
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
'Our beloved Queen is dead': British newspaper front pages day after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Here's a look at how British newspapers are commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96.
King Charles III to give first televised address at Buckingham Palace as monarch -- how to watch
King Charles III will speak to the public in a televised address today as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
96-round gun salute honours the late Queen Elizabeth II
Ninety-six rounds of artillery were fired, one every ten seconds at saluting stations across the U.K. and overseas, to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish residence where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days
Queen Elizabeth II spending her final days at Balmoral Castle underscores the importance of the estate in her life, as well as Scotland's role in the United Kingdom, a royal expert tells CTV News.
Toronto
-
'She worked bloody hard': Elton John pays tribute to The Queen at Toronto show
British icon Sir Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeh II at his final Toronto show Thursday night, calling her an “inspiring presence to be around.”
-
New Lotto 6/49 draw starts next week and these are the rules
A brand new and 'bigger' Lotto 6/49 is coming next week to players all across the country, the OLG says.
-
Police warn of traffic delays with more than 80 events planned across Toronto this weekend
Toronto police say that they will have an enhanced presence downtown this weekend due to a significant number of events slated to take place and they are warning drivers to expect delays navigating the city.
Calgary
-
Statue damaged outside Sunalta church, hate crime unit investigating
The Calgary Police Service's hate crime and extremism team is investigating a recent act of vandalism that caused damage to a statue outside a church in Sunalta.
-
Alberta has spent $833K to enforce Kananaskis Conservation Pass so far this year
Since its inception, the United Conservative government's Kananaskis Conservation Pass program has faced tough criticism. The pass has generated $7.1 million since April 2022, and in that same time frame, the government has spent $833,000 to enforce compliance and hand out fines to those who don't 'pay-to-play.'
-
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: CAQ wants to make Quebec City province's 'second metropolis'
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is promising to increase immigration to Quebec City as part of a plan to turn the provincial capital into Quebec's 'second metropolis.'
-
PQ leader objects to Quebec flag being lowered for Queen's death
Political leaders in Quebec were paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
-
Quebec choreographer Eddy Toussaint arrested for alleged sex crimes
Famous choreographer and artistic director Eddy Toussaint has been placed under arrest for sexual assaults allegedly committed during the years 2015 to 2017.
Edmonton
-
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
-
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
-
Jasper National Park trapping bears that moved into town, may need to 'destroy' animals that return
After trying a number of hazing strategies, officials will begin trapping and removing about 10 bears from the Jasper townsite in Jasper National Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Not just an older person's disease: North Bay man shares his story
A two-day music festival and beach volleyball tournament are happening on the weekend in downtown North Bay in support of a 31-year-old local paramedic battling stage 4 colon cancer.
-
Residents help Sault police rescue person from St. Marys River
Sault police were involved in a dramatic rescue this week after a person in crisis jumped into the St. Marys River.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for some northern communities
Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings on Friday morning for several communities near the northeast corner of Lake Superior.
London
-
London police cruisers damaged, man charged
A London man is charged after two police cruisers were damaged. Around 10:30 Thursday night, police were at a Wellington Street convenience store investigating an unrelated matter when they saw a person in a parked car.
-
White Oaks Mall facelift replaces concrete walls with restaurants & patios
The face of White Oaks Mall is getting a makeover to match nearby new developments and the future construction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).
-
Kadri donates $1-million to LHSC surgical centre
Nazem Kadri is making the most of his short NHL off season at home in London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
'I was really, really disappointed': City of Winnipeg will not waive $20K fees for Osborne Village arson victim
The owner of an Osborne Village convenience store – the site of a deadly arson – will have to pay $20,000 in fees if she wants to rebuild, after a motion for the city to axe the hefty bill failed at city hall.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's death prompts changes in Manitoba's court system
With Queen Elizabeth II's passing Thursday, some changes are expected in Canada, one of those changes involves the Manitoba's court system.
Ottawa
-
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
-
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
-
Canada Army Run postponed due to Queen's death
The Canada Army Run is being postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
Vancouver
-
Memorial and tributes for the Queen grow across British Columbia
Memorials are growing across the province as British Columbians mourn the loss of the Queen.
-
Health care top issue for voters in Surrey South byelection
As voters head to the polls in the Surrey South byelection Saturday, it may be the political party’s promises on health care that determine how ballots are cast.
-
Security video of suspects connected to fire that destroyed Downtown Eastside church released by police
Vancouver police have released security of three suspects they believe are connected to a fire that destroyed a church on the Downtown Eastside earlier this summer.
Regina
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
Driver caught going 142 km/h fined nearly $1K
A $932 fine and a vehicle impound was recently issued to a motorist clocked at more than 140 km/h, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Vancouver Island
-
Only 1 Victoria city councillor is seeking re-election this year
Big changes are in store for Victoria City Hall, now that Coun. Sarah Potts has announced she's not running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election. Potts was the last of the city's eight councillors to declare their intentions for the election. Five councillors, including Potts, are not seeking re-election, while two others are running for the mayor's seat, leaving their councillor positions open.
-
No charges against those arrested in Nanaimo murder investigation: RCMP
Three days after a 29-year-old man with a developmental disability was stabbed to death in a downtown park, the Nanaimo RCMP say the people who were arrested in connection with the murder have been released from custody without charges.
-
B.C. lieutenant-governor delivers remarks on Queen's death
The Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia expressed her condolences to the Queen's family, saying her long and steadfast reign touched entire generations of Canadian families. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin spoke at Government House in Victoria on Thursday afternoon.