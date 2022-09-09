N.S. government using pesticide to kill 'invasive' smallmouth bass in Guysborough County lake

The Nova Scotia government says it will use a pesticide to kill invasive fish in a Guysborough County lake in an effort to protect the province’s native fish.

This weekend, Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture staff will use rotenone, a fish pesticide, to kill smallmouth bass in Dobsons Lake.

“We’ve seen the harm this invasive species has had on native fish communities in hundreds of lakes and waterways throughout Nova Scotia,” said Steve Craig, minister of fisheries and aquaculture, in a news release.

Craig says once-robust populations of brook trout and other fish have been decimated by smallmouth bass.

He calls the use of rotenone a “last resort” but one that is needed to protect Nova Scotia’s native fish species.

According to the province, smallmouth bass were brought to Nova Scotia in 1942 and stocked in 10 lakes throughout the 1960s to support recreational fishing, which it says was a common practice at the time.

However, the province says the fish have now been confirmed in more than 300 lakes, due to illegal stocking.

Local anglers first reported smallmouth bass in Dobsons lake in 2020. The province says it has used temporary barriers, targeted angling, and electrofishing to control their population, but a long-term solution is needed.

“Rotenone is a biological pesticide derived from plants. It works by preventing the absorption of oxygen in the cells of insects and fish and has been used for hundreds of years to manage invasive fish species,” the province explained in a news release.

Rotenone-treated water poses no ongoing risk to humans or animals, according to the province.

Mike Feltmate, of the Eastern Guysborough County Dobson Lake/Cooeycoff Volunteer Association, says the organization fully supports the pesticide project.

“Although we never want to use rotenone, it is the only way to be sure to protect the native fish, such as brook trout, and keep them thriving in Dobsons and Cooeycoff Lakes and their connecting waterways for our future generations to enjoy,” said Feltmate in the release.

The province says trained technicians will apply the pesticide to the water as a spray. It says it the pesticide will start to work immediately on some fish, while it may take hours to take effect on others.

Another chemical, potassium permanganate, will be used to “neutralize” the water flowing out of the lake to protect aquatic life in downstream waters.

Dobsons Lake will be closed to the public while the spraying takes place. The province says the lake will be monitored daily for several weeks and periodically for several months. It will remain closed to recreational angling until it can support a sport fishery.

The province says rotenone was used to eradicate smallmouth bass from Piper Lake in Pictou County in October 2020. The province says the lake is now recovering “with frogs and other amphibians already back, along with invertebrates like zooplankton that support the recovery of fish populations,” and some fish have returned too.