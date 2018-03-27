

CTV Atlantic





A grassroots group is pressuring the Nova Scotia Health Authority to make immediate changes to the mental health care system.

Laurel Walker founded a Facebook group where members can write about their personal mental health struggles.

So far, the group’s reached over 1,400 members.

“Just the stories of people struggling and people going to the emergency room for help and being turned away, it's really difficult,” says Walker.

Members launched a petition last week, pushing the health authority to revamp its internal hiring process.

“An inquiry will really help to uncover what's actually going on at the management level at NSHA, and hopefully be able to kind of force change,” Walker says.

In a statement, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said, "Candidates who apply are screened against established criteria and the individuals assessed as being the best candidates for the position are selected for an interview."

The recently merged health authority has been reviewing its mental health programs since 2016.

Its latest report acknowledges a gap between the number of people who need services and those who receive them.

The health authority says it's making progress.

“Take Cape Breton for instance. In January of last year, we had a 1,000 people who were waiting for that first appointment. We now have that down to 377 individuals,” says health authority spokesperson Lindsay Peach.

The authority is also hiring five more mental health staff in Cape Breton, integrating mental health and addictions services and improving how it tracks patients.

“There are improvements that are underway currently, and that we'll absolutely see achieved this year,” Peach says.

Walker says she and the group will keep pushing for those kinds of changes through their stories and the petition.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.