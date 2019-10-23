HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP arrested and charged a man for pointing a shotgun at a woman and her family and then firing several shots into the air as she drove away.

Police say they got a call on Tuesday evening at 6:24 after someone pointed the weapon at the family while they were in a vehicle.

"The woman knew the identity of the suspect," the RCMP said in a news release. "The woman fled the area in her vehicle and heard the man discharge the firearm four times into the air as she drove away. No one was injured."

Police say they figured out who the suspect was, requested back-up, and then set up "containment" around his home.

"The suspect later attempted to leave the area in a vehicle and was stopped and arrested by police without incident," the RCMP said. "A loaded shotgun was seized from the back seat of his vehicle."

Police say a 48-year-old man was taken to the Port Hawkesbury detachment and was scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Wednesday.

He is facing charges related to firearms offences and the RCMP says their officers will be obtaining a warrant to search his home later Wednesday.