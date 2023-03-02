N.S. has welcomed 113 asylum seekers who have entered Canada through Quebec

Nova Scotia's immigration minister says 50 asylum seekers arrived on Wednesday by bus from Quebec, bringing a total of 113 refugees who have arrived in the province since mid-February.

Immigration Minister Jill Balser says all 113 refugees crossed into Canada from the United States at an irregular border crossing point at Roxham Road, in the town of Champlain, Que., which borders New York.

Balser said they are working with the federal government to assist Quebec, whose Premier Francois Legault has asked for assistance in dealing with the influx of asylum seekers.

The federal government said more than 39,000 refugees crossed into Quebec in 2022 and Legault says the sheer volume of people seeking asylum has overwhelmed Quebec's health care and social supports systems.

"Nova Scotia is ready, we are willing and are able and we have the room to accept individuals who need a place to come and call home," said Balser.

Nova Scotia hasn't said how many refugees they'll be able to welcome but said they are working closely with the federal government to coordinate the settlement efforts and will welcome as many as they can.

"The federal government announced they would provide supports to the Atlantic region which we are absolutely grateful for," said Balser. "The details for that are still in the works."

In Nova Scotia, when asylum seekers arrive, they qualify for settlement services said Balser and supports offered by provincial partners.

Balser said the federal government has committed to providing individuals with 60 days of accommodation in a Nova Scotia hotel while housing details are sorted out, but the province is also working with community partners to find other housing options.

Balser said the province has partnered with the Annapolis Basin Conference Centre in Cornwallis Park, N.S., which can accommodate up to 250 people and was previously used to welcome Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the province after fleeing war brought on by the Russian invasion.

"Knowing there is space and capacity like that, we know that more and more offers are likely going to come through," said Balser.

However, the Halifax Refugee Clinic’s executive director, Julie Chamagne, says claimants don't qualify for certain supports, like the "Canada-Nova Scotia Targeted Housing Benefit," which was offered to Ukrainian refugees.

"This is a federal initiative, and a federal responsibility of course as well, and the federal government needs to work with the provincial government and other service providers and other stakeholders to ensure that there can be a smooth transition and that resources are in place," said Chamagne.

On Sunday, New Brunswick welcomed 18 asylum claimants who had crossed into the country in Quebec.

A statement from Minister Arlene Dunn Thursday says New Brunswick is ready to do its part to respond to the influx of asylum seekers entering Canada.

"We are currently working closely with IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) to confirm the details regarding the number of asylum seekers that our province will be welcoming in the short-term. We are working with IRCC, and other government departments, to mobilize all stakeholders and community groups," read the statement.

The executive director of the New Brunswick Refugee Clinic, Olivia Huynh, says getting immediate support services in place is crucial to successful integration.

"It’s very, very difficult for a claimant to prepare a case by themselves and to attend a hearing by themselves," said Huynh.

"So, what we want to ensure is that all these people who do have credible claims are going to receive legal representation so they can make a strong case at their hearing and be given protection if they need it."

Prince Edward Island has yet to welcome any asylum seekers.