MONCTON, N.B. -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Brunswick's Moncton region, Nova Scotia Health has decided to put additional safety measures in place at all of their facilities for patients who have recently travelled to that area.

As of August 13, any patient requiring aerosol generating medical procedures (in the O.R. or as outpatients) who have been in Moncton or the southeastern part of New Brunswick in the last 14 days for more than 12 hours is required to complete a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the procedure.

"If the procedure cannot be delayed and the test result is not available, the procedure must be performed using airborne precautions," explained Nova Scotia Health spokesperson Brendan Elliott.

If a negative COVID-19 test is not received before the procedure, droplet contact precautions will then be enforced, says John Wright, the health services director of Cumberland Regional Health Centre.

"It would look like you wearing a gown, or your health care provider wearing a full face shield, gloves, gown, mask,” said Wright.

Patients must also follow additional safety measures, including performing hand hygiene, removing their non-medical mask and putting on a medical grade mask.

Elliott says COVID-19 screening was updated in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Zone 1.

On Monday, New Brunswick reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active infections in that province to 173. Ninety-eight of New Brunswick's active cases are in Moncton region.

"We're in a situation where things are evolving and so, we do need to consider what the impact is in all aspects of our province," said. Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health.

Muecke says Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and is urging New Brunswickers to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus.

