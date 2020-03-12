HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for feedback and patience as more COVID-19 assessment centres open around the province.

“The experiences people are having at the assessment centres may not be perfect,” said Dr. Todd Hatchette, chief of microbiology with the NSHA. “But people have to remember these are some of the first assessment centres in Canada and were set up within 36 hours. So there will be bumps in the road.”

The health authority has heard from people concerned about the length of time it’s been taking to enter some COVID-19 clinics. There’s also been concern about the location of some assessment centres within health-care facilities.

“Hopefully, we’ll get to a place really soon where we’re actually offering specific appointments or windows of time in the day when you should come,” said Bethany McCormick, the health authority’s director of strategy, planning and performance.

Nova Scotians who have travelled outside of Canada and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call 811, which will refer the caller to an assessment centre, if necessary.Officials are urging people not to show up at an assessment centre without calling 811 first.

There are 11 assessment centres in Nova Scotia, with the most recent location open Thursday morning at the Halifax Infirmary. The health authority said COVID-19 clinics around the Halifax Regional Municipality have been the most active.

“Some are quite busy and others are relatively quiet still,” said McCormick.