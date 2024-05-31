N.S. health authority seeks public's help in finding missing patient

Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a patient missing from a Halifax hospital.

A news release from the health authority Friday says the missing man is 43-year-old Craig Keddy.

Keddy is described as about six-feet tall, with an average build and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black hat, blue jeans, black socks and black sandals. A picture of the patient was not provided by the health authority.

"The patient's risk increases with the length of time they are away from treatment," reads the release.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

