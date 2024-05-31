ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. health authority seeks public's help in finding missing patient

    Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a patient missing from a Halifax hospital.

    A news release from the health authority Friday says the missing man is 43-year-old Craig Keddy.

    Keddy is described as about six-feet tall, with an average build and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black hat, blue jeans, black socks and black sandals. A picture of the patient was not provided by the health authority.

    "The patient's risk increases with the length of time they are away from treatment," reads the release.

    Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News