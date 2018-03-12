Featured
N.S. Health Authority seeks public’s help in locating missing patient
The Nova Scotia Health Authority says 35-year-old Ali Ahmed Ahmed failed to return to a Dartmouth hospital. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 4:39PM ADT
The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient who failed to return as planned to a Dartmouth hospital.
The health authority says 35-year-old Ali Ahmed Ahmed is an African-Canadian man with brown eyes and a gap between his front teeth.
He stands six feet tall and weighs 219 pounds. The health authority says he was last seen wearing a black jacket over a blue shirt, black jeans and a pair of grey and black sneakers.
“The patient’s risk to himself and others increases with the length of time he is away from treatment,” said health authority spokesperson Kristen Lipscombein a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.