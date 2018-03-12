

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient who failed to return as planned to a Dartmouth hospital.

The health authority says 35-year-old Ali Ahmed Ahmed is an African-Canadian man with brown eyes and a gap between his front teeth.

He stands six feet tall and weighs 219 pounds. The health authority says he was last seen wearing a black jacket over a blue shirt, black jeans and a pair of grey and black sneakers.

“The patient’s risk to himself and others increases with the length of time he is away from treatment,” said health authority spokesperson Kristen Lipscombein a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.