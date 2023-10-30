N.S. high school employee charged for allegedly using ladder to watch girl in bathroom stall

The RCMP says a 52-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly used a ladder to watch a girl use the bathroom at a school in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

Police say the incident happened at Middleton Regional High School in Middleton, N.S., on Oct. 20.

According to the RCMP, the girl was in the women’s washroom at the school when she saw a ladder being placed immediately outside the stall she was using.

The girl then allegedly saw the man on the ladder “peering down on her.”

Police say the man is an employee of the school.

“The man initially prevented the victim from exiting the stall due to the ladder placement, however after another person entered the washroom, the man left with the ladder,” reads a Monday news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police say the victim was not physically injured during the incident.

The man was arrested three days later.

Ronald Blair Weatherby of Upper Granville, N.S., has been charged with voyeurism and forcible confinement.

Weatherby was released on conditions. The conditions include that he is not allowed at Middleton Regional High School and he cannot have contact with a number of people, including the victim, according to the release.

Weatherby is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Jan. 15, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.