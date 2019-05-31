

CTV Atlantic





Hundreds of high school rugby players descended on Windsor, N.S. on Friday for the provincial championship tournament.

It's a tournament which almost didn't happen when the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation stopped sanctioning the sport earlier this month, effectively cancelling the remaining games.

At the last minute, Rugby Nova Scotia stepped in to finish the season with this final tournament.

“We've taken provincial championships and the opportunity of playing their favourite sport lightly over the last number of years,” said Rugby Nova Scotia provincial coach Jack Hanratty. “So, right now, having the opportunity to come represent your school and play this sport is something that's pretty special.”

Jobean Boyd, the captain of the Avon View rugby team, is glad she’s getting a chance to play for a championship.

“It definitely makes me put my heart into it more, because of what could have been the end,” Boyd said. “It's kind of sad but it makes me want to work that much harder to make it worth it.”

Rugby Nova Scotia also had the support of education minister Zach Churchill who ordered the sport be reinstated.

He says that's partly because he heard from players -- especially young women.

“They felt that they found a home with rugby and that their confidence was boosted and that it impacted not just their ability to perform athletically, but was impacting their academic performance as well. And I’d be lying if I said that didn’t move me.”

Now, 22 teams from around the province are in Windsor this weekend for the tournament.

Along with the teams, dozens of parents and fans gathered on the sidelines to watch a game they weren't sure would be played.

“It was completely absurd then they cancelled rugby,” said Richard MacLellan, the father of Emma who plays for the Sir John A. Macdonald Flames.“It’s about developing people, and it gives people an opportunity to compete, to train, to have goals, to work together, develop really strong teamwork skills.”

The fate of next season is still in the air.

The province needs to speak with the NSSAF on safety training, but they are confident the game isn't over yet.

“We're excited to get back to the table with the NSSAF and hopefully that phone call never comes again,” Hanratty said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.