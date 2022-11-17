N.S. Highway 102 near Fall River reopens after three-vehicle collision
A section of Highway 102 near Fall River, N.S., was closed for several hours after a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
Police say the crash happened around 7 a.m.
Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay confirmed there are injuries, but he did not say whether they are serious.
Highway 102 inbound was closed to traffic between Exit 5A and Exit 5 for about six hours Thursday. It reopened around 1 p.m.
Drivers were being asked to avoid that part of the highway and detours were in place, causing significant traffic tie-ups in the area.
No other details about the crash have been released. The RCMP says an update will be provided when available.
