HALIFAX -- Part of Highway #2 in Wellington, N.S. is closed Thursday morning due to a house on fire.

Halifax Fire says the call came in at 4:23 a.m. on Feb. 11. One person was inside when the fire broke out, and managed to escape the home with no injuries.

Fire crews are also dealing with cold temperatures.

No word on the cause at this time, as crews continue to investigate.

RCMP will issue a notice once the road has reopened.