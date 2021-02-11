Advertisement
N.S. highway closed as crews fight early morning house fire
Published Thursday, February 11, 2021 7:20AM AST Last Updated Thursday, February 11, 2021 7:21AM AST
Part of Highway #2 in Wellington, N.S. is closed Thursday morning due to a house on fire. (PHOTO: Carl Pomeroy / CTV Atlantic)
HALIFAX -- Part of Highway #2 in Wellington, N.S. is closed Thursday morning due to a house on fire.
Halifax Fire says the call came in at 4:23 a.m. on Feb. 11. One person was inside when the fire broke out, and managed to escape the home with no injuries.
Fire crews are also dealing with cold temperatures.
No word on the cause at this time, as crews continue to investigate.
RCMP will issue a notice once the road has reopened.
